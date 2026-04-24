India's Sensex drops nearly 1,000 points as Nifty IT crashes

Infosys shares tumble almost 6%

Infosys led the slump with shares tumbling almost 6%, while TCS and Tech Mahindra also saw sharp drops.

Even HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week low intraday.

But not everything was red: Coal India actually gained over 1% and stood out as one of the rare winners today.

Overall market mood was mixed, with some stocks still managing small gains despite all the turbulence.