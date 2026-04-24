India's Sensex drops nearly 1,000 points as Nifty IT crashes
Business
It was a rough Friday for Indian markets: Nifty was down by 272.60 points to 23,900.45 at 12.40pm and the Sensex dropped nearly 1,000 points.
The main culprit? A major selloff in IT stocks sent the Nifty IT index crashing over 4.5%, making it one of the sector's worst days in a while.
Infosys shares tumble almost 6%
Infosys led the slump with shares tumbling almost 6%, while TCS and Tech Mahindra also saw sharp drops.
Even HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week low intraday.
But not everything was red: Coal India actually gained over 1% and stood out as one of the rare winners today.
Overall market mood was mixed, with some stocks still managing small gains despite all the turbulence.