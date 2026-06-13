India's Sensex jumps 1,284 points snapping 2-week losing streak

Nifty Private Bank index up 5%

Private banks were the week's stars: Nifty Private Bank Index shot up 5%, while PSU banks rose too.

IT stocks didn't have a great run, dropping 4%.

Even though foreign investors kept selling (₹15,315.95 crore worth), domestic investors stepped in big time and bought ₹24,014.47 crore of shares.

Small-cap stocks edged up slightly, but the rupee lost some ground against the dollar after three weeks of gains.