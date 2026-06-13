India's Sensex jumps 1,284 points snapping 2-week losing streak
Business
The Indian stock market finally snapped its two-week losing streak, with the Sensex jumping 1,284 points to close at 75,527 on Friday.
Nifty also climbed over 256 points to finish at 23,622.
Easing global tensions and cheaper oil prices helped boost investor mood and send stocks higher.
Nifty Private Bank index up 5%
Private banks were the week's stars: Nifty Private Bank Index shot up 5%, while PSU banks rose too.
IT stocks didn't have a great run, dropping 4%.
Even though foreign investors kept selling (₹15,315.95 crore worth), domestic investors stepped in big time and bought ₹24,014.47 crore of shares.
Small-cap stocks edged up slightly, but the rupee lost some ground against the dollar after three weeks of gains.