India's Sensex jumps 898 points after possible US-Iran news
Indian stock markets had a strong Monday, with the Sensex jumping 898 points after news broke about a possible U.S.-Iran agreement.
This calmed global nerves about oil prices and shipping routes, giving investors a reason to cheer.
By early afternoon, the Sensex hit 76,425 while the Nifty was just shy of 24,000.
Nifty midcap and smallcap outperform
Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed with gains around 1.5%. Sectors like real estate, cement, auto, and finance led the rally, up by as much as 4%.
Top stocks included Shriram Finance, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, and Maruti Suzuki.
In midcaps and smallcaps, Kalyan Jewellers soared up to 10%, while Five-Star Business Finance and Aarti Industries also saw solid jumps.
Overall market mood was upbeat: over 2,600 stocks advanced on the NSE and more than 100 hit new yearly highs.