India's Sensex jumps 898 points after possible US-Iran news

Nifty midcap and smallcap outperform

Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed with gains around 1.5%. Sectors like real estate, cement, auto, and finance led the rally, up by as much as 4%.

Top stocks included Shriram Finance, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, and Maruti Suzuki.

In midcaps and smallcaps, Kalyan Jewellers soared up to 10%, while Five-Star Business Finance and Aarti Industries also saw solid jumps.

Overall market mood was upbeat: over 2,600 stocks advanced on the NSE and more than 100 hit new yearly highs.