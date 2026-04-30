India's Sensex posts nearly 1,000-point fall to 76,505 on Thursday

Broad selloff sends India VIX higher

It wasn't just a few stocks: more than twice as many shares fell as rose, with major sectors like autos, banks, real estate, and metals all seeing red.

Tensions at the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation worries.

Plus, global uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical issues sent India's market volatility index up more than 5%, signaling that investors are feeling pretty cautious right now.