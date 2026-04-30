India's Sensex posts nearly 1,000-point fall to 76,505 on Thursday
Business
India's stock markets had a rough Thursday morning: Sensex dropped almost 1,000 points to 76,505 and Nifty slid below the 24,000 mark.
The main culprits? Surging crude oil prices, shaky signals from global markets, and foreign investors pulling money out.
Broad selloff sends India VIX higher
It wasn't just a few stocks: more than twice as many shares fell as rose, with major sectors like autos, banks, real estate, and metals all seeing red.
Tensions at the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation worries.
Plus, global uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical issues sent India's market volatility index up more than 5%, signaling that investors are feeling pretty cautious right now.