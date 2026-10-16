India's services exports fall 0.87% in September 2026 to $36.35bn
Business
India's services exports dropped slightly, down 0.87% in September 2026 to $36.35 billion, after a strong start earlier this year.
This dip comes as new tech like AI and shifting global demand start to reshape how Indian companies do business.
AI efficiency reduces contracts and hours
AI tools are making tech services more efficient, but that means smaller contracts and fewer hours for programmers and outsourcing teams.
On top of that, stricter data rules and world events are making it tougher for Indian firms in areas like transport and finance.
Big markets such as the US UK and EU are also cutting back on software imports from India due to inflation and higher interest rates, so the landscape is definitely changing for India's service sector.