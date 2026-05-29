India's services exports rise 12.7% to $37.021 billion in April
Business
India's services exports shot up by 12.7% in April, reaching $37.021 billion, the biggest jump this year, said the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI.
Imports also climbed to $18.417 billion, but exports outpaced them by a wide margin.
India posts $18.6 billion surplus
Thanks to this surge, India posted a trade surplus of $18.6 billion in April.
The RBI credits diversification of exports, a sustained surplus in services trade, and steady inward remittances for helping India stay resilient amid heightened global policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.