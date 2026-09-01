India's services exports rise 13.4% YoY in July to $38.25B
Business
India's services exports saw a healthy boost in July 2026, rising by 13.4% year-over-year to $38.25 billion, RBI data show.
Imports also climbed by 19.1% to $20.61 billion, leaving India with a trade surplus of $17.65 billion for the month.
Compared with June, exports grew by 5.2%, and imports were up 11.5%.
April-July services exports $145B imports $75.14B
Between April and July this year, services exports totaled $145 billion while imports reached $75.14 billion, reflecting strong momentum in India's international trade scene right now, according to provisional RBI statistics released Tuesday, September 1.