India's services sector hits fastest growth since 2010

Manufacturing also at all-time high

Manufacturing isn't far behind, hitting an 18-year high even with global hurdles like new US tariffs—which, according to Moneycontrol, didn't really slow things down.

Overall, India's economy grew by 7.8% in Q1 FY26, and high-frequency data suggest this resilience likely continued into Q2.

The combined business activity index reached its highest point in 17 years at 63.2 in August, highlighting how both services and manufacturing are powering through challenges together.