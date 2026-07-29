India's services up 9.8% in May 2026, hotels, restaurants surge

India's services sector, specifically the covered 19 services amounting to 60% of total services output, grew 9.8% in May 2026, thanks to a big boost from hotels and restaurants, which jumped 27.4%.

Real estate (up 17.7%) and retail trade (up 13.3%) also did well, along with steady gains in telecom, banking, IT, and professional services.

While that's a bit slower than April's surge, it still shows the sector is buzzing.