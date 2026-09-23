India's shrimp exports rise 1% to 455,489 tons in Jan-July
India's shrimp exports are back on the rise, growing 1% in the first seven months of 2026 to reach 455,489 tons.
July was especially strong. Exports jumped more than 8% year-over-year and reached a record 81,674 tons.
The boost comes from gaining share in the UK and E.U. markets and signs of the US potentially normalizing after earlier slowdowns.
India diversifies shrimp varieties and markets
This rebound isn't just luck: India's been working on diversifying both its shrimp varieties and where it sells them.
InCred Research points out that market share is up in the UK and E.U. while KN Raghavan, Secretary General of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, credits industry resilience and increased exports of black tiger shrimp for East and Southeast Asia.
All these efforts are putting India on track for record export numbers this year.