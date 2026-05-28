India's small businesses record best year since 2019 in 2025
Business
Indian small businesses had their best year since 2019; 80% reported growth in 2025, way ahead of the Asia-Pacific average.
Confidence is high: most expect things to get even better in 2026 and they are feeling positive about the local economy.
Tech adoption drives MSME optimism
The survey credits tech adoption and improved customer experience for driving this surge.
India's MSMEs are now seen as one of the most upbeat small business markets in the region.
Still, rising costs are a big headache: 42% say it is their main obstacle.
More businesses sought external funding in 2025 (80%), up from 72% in 2024, but more than half found it easier to access finance this time around.