India's small businesses record best year since 2019 in 2025

Tech adoption drives MSME optimism

The survey credits tech adoption and improved customer experience for driving this surge.

India's MSMEs are now seen as one of the most upbeat small business markets in the region.

Still, rising costs are a big headache: 42% say it is their main obstacle.

More businesses sought external funding in 2025 (80%), up from 72% in 2024, but more than half found it easier to access finance this time around.