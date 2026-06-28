India's smart home market to exceed $24 billion by 2031

Smart devices cut bills in India

From pet parents in Bengaluru feeding their cats remotely, to Gurugram folks cooling their homes before they even walk in, and Jaipur shopkeepers saving on bills with motion-sensor lights, smart devices are making life easier and cutting costs.

Tier-two cities like Jaipur and Indore are catching up fast too, with energy-saving gadgets leading the way (even if things like device compatibility and internet hiccups still need work).