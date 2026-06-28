India's smart home market to exceed $24 billion by 2031
India's smart home scene is about to explode, jumping from $6.7 billion in 2026 to over $24 billion by 2031, according to industry estimates.
Thanks to higher incomes, cheaper internet, more people moving to cities, and the arrival of 5G, smart homes are quickly becoming everyday essentials instead of just fancy upgrades.
Smart devices cut bills in India
From pet parents in Bengaluru feeding their cats remotely, to Gurugram folks cooling their homes before they even walk in, and Jaipur shopkeepers saving on bills with motion-sensor lights, smart devices are making life easier and cutting costs.
Tier-two cities like Jaipur and Indore are catching up fast too, with energy-saving gadgets leading the way (even if things like device compatibility and internet hiccups still need work).