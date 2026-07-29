India's smartphone exports $9.84B in Q1 FY2027 led by iPhones
India just set a new record for smartphone exports, reaching $9.84 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a 23.4% jump from last year.
Most of this surge comes from Apple's iPhone shipments, with the US now the top destination for phones made in India.
iPhones dominated India's smartphone exports
iPhones alone made up more than 75% of India's total smartphone exports in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), about $22 billion out of $29.4 billion.
Foxconn Hon Hai, Apple's manufacturing partner, saw exports soar by 48%, while Samsung also grew modestly.
Government moves like production-linked incentives and easier foreign investment rules have helped turn India into a major electronics export hub, with smartphones making up nearly two-thirds of all electronics shipped out between April and June 2026.