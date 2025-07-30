India's smartphone market bounces back in Q2 2025

A 33% spike in new models—plus tempting deals and easy EMIs—got people excited, especially for mid-range and premium phones. Lower inflation, cheaper loans after repo rate cuts, and tax breaks also meant folks had more cash to spend on upgrades.

Who's winning the game?

Vivo grabbed the top spot by volume (20%), with Samsung close behind (16%).

When it comes to money spent, Samsung and Apple tied at 23%.

The ultra-premium segment soared 37%, with the iPhone 16 leading shipments—proving high-end phones are having a moment.