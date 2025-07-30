Next Article
India's smartphone market bounces back in Q2 2025
India's smartphone market made a strong comeback this spring, with sales up 8% and wholesale value jumping 18% compared to last year.
After a slow start, the buzz returned thanks to fresh model launches, big summer discounts, and better economic vibes.
Factors driving the growth
A 33% spike in new models—plus tempting deals and easy EMIs—got people excited, especially for mid-range and premium phones.
Lower inflation, cheaper loans after repo rate cuts, and tax breaks also meant folks had more cash to spend on upgrades.