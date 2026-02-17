India's solar manufacturing boom: Factories outnumber actual demand Business Feb 17, 2026

India's solar manufacturing has exploded—capacity is now 13 times higher than in 2020 and nearly triple what the country actually needs.

This rapid growth happened as India tried to rely less on China and ramped up local production after the pandemic.

But with so many new factories, only about 40% of their capacity is being used, down from over 70%, according to Avinash Hiranandani at RenewSys India.