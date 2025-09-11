India's space sector to reach $44B by 2033: KPMG-CII report
India is gearing up to turn its space sector into a $44 billion industry by 2033, according to a new report from KPMG and the Confederation of Indian Industry.
Unveiled at the CII International Conference on Space 2025 in Bengaluru, the report says India could grab an 8% slice of the global space market, which is expected to hit $1.8 trillion by 2035.
Tech, policy shifts, and market dynamics driving growth
The report points to tech innovation, smart market moves, and supportive policies as key drivers behind this leap from India's current 2% share.
Government efforts—especially through IN-SPACe—are helping open up the sector.
Plus, startups and platforms like Bhuvan NextGen are shaking things up beyond ISRO's traditional lead, making space tech more central to India's future plans for governance and national progress.