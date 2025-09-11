India's space sector to reach $44B by 2033: KPMG-CII report Business Sep 11, 2025

India is gearing up to turn its space sector into a $44 billion industry by 2033, according to a new report from KPMG and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Unveiled at the CII International Conference on Space 2025 in Bengaluru, the report says India could grab an 8% slice of the global space market, which is expected to hit $1.8 trillion by 2035.