Zupee lays off 170 employees after India bans real-money gaming
Zupee, a gaming platform in India, announced the layoff of 170 employees—about 30% of its team—after India banned real-money gaming.
CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi shared the news on September 11, saying the layoffs were necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework.
Laid-off employees will receive financial assistance
Malhi thanked everyone affected and promised support during this tough time.
Those laid off will get financial help for up to six months based on how long they worked at Zupee, plus continued health insurance and access to a ₹1 crore medical fund.
The company's also helping folks find new jobs and says they'll get first dibs if roles open up again.
Looking ahead, Zupee plans to shift toward ad-supported social games while keeping its focus on culturally rich gaming experiences.