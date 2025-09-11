Zupee lays off 170 employees after India bans real-money gaming

Laid-off employees will receive financial assistance

Malhi thanked everyone affected and promised support during this tough time.

Those laid off will get financial help for up to six months based on how long they worked at Zupee, plus continued health insurance and access to a ₹1 crore medical fund.

The company's also helping folks find new jobs and says they'll get first dibs if roles open up again.

Looking ahead, Zupee plans to shift toward ad-supported social games while keeping its focus on culturally rich gaming experiences.