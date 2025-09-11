RCom shares fall after show-cause notice from central bank Business Sep 11, 2025

Reliance Communications (RCom) shares slipped 2.2% to ₹1.33 on Thursday, after the company disclosed it had received a show-cause notice from the Central Bank of India.

The bank wants to label ₹400 crore in loans as "fraud" and report it to the RBI.

This comes while RCom is already going through insolvency proceedings that started back in June 2019.