Morgan Stanley gives thumbs up to Aditya Birla's retail brands

If you're watching the stock market, Morgan Stanley sees real potential here. ABFRL is tagged as a high-risk, high-reward bet, with a possible 44% jump in share price. ABLBL is considered steadier, offering growth through well-known brands like Louis Philippe and Reebok, with an estimated 20% upside—even after its share price dipped since its June 2025 IPO.

Split lets each company play to its strengths

The split lets each company play to its strengths: ABFRL is expected to boost profits by tightening operations before chasing big revenue growth, while ABLBL's steady brand lineup helped it post ₹24 crore profit on ₹1,840 crore revenue last quarter.

For young investors or anyone curious about retail stocks, these moves could be worth keeping an eye on.