Cotec Healthcare files ₹295 crore IPO papers
Cotec Healthcare is gearing up for a ₹295 crore IPO, with promoters Harsh and Vandana Tiwari each selling 30 lakh shares.
The company just filed its draft papers with SEBI, aiming to bring in new investors and expand its reach.
Funds to be used for manufacturing and product development
Most of the IPO money—about ₹226 crore—will go into ramping up manufacturing and developing new products.
Cotec is already big in India's CDMO space, helping other pharma brands make complex generics.
With India's pharma market expected to more than double by 2029, this strategic move aligns with the industry's growth trajectory.