Why Mazagon Dock's share price is sailing smoothly

Revenue nearly tripled since FY21

If you're curious about investing or just tracking big moves, here's why it stands out:

Mazagon Dock's revenue has nearly tripled since 2021, hitting ₹11,431.88 crore in FY25.

Net profit also jumped to ₹2,277.34 crore in the same period.

Even with this growth, earnings per share dipped this year—reminding us that even rising companies can face bumps along the way.