Why Mazagon Dock's share price is sailing smoothly
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders's stock climbed 2.02% to ₹2,811 on Thursday, after the company announced a final dividend and showed off strong financial growth.
Revenue nearly tripled since FY21
If you're curious about investing or just tracking big moves, here's why it stands out:
Mazagon Dock's revenue has nearly tripled since 2021, hitting ₹11,431.88 crore in FY25.
Net profit also jumped to ₹2,277.34 crore in the same period.
Even with this growth, earnings per share dipped this year—reminding us that even rising companies can face bumps along the way.
Impressive return on equity
The company has zero debt and an impressive return on equity of almost 30%, which investors love.
The declared final dividend of ₹2.71 per share (with September 19 as record date) added to the buzz and helped drive up the stock price.