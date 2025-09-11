Next Article
GAIL's stock climbs 2% on earnings report
GAIL India's stock climbed 2% to ₹177.50 on Thursday morning, bucking the bearish sentiment on the stock.
For the June 2025 quarter, GAIL's revenue edged up to ₹35,310 crore from last year's ₹34,737 crore, though its net profit dropped to ₹1,961 crore compared to ₹2,719 crore a year ago.
Looking at GAIL's annual performance
Looking at the bigger picture for FY25 (ending March 2025), GAIL's annual revenue rose to ₹1.41 lakh crore and yearly profit hit ₹10,960 crore—both up from last year.
With an earnings per share of ₹18.93 and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, GAIL stays steady as one of India's top gas companies on the BSE (code: GAILINDIA).