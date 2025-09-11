Shares of Eternal jump 2% on Blinkit Foods subsidiary incorporation

Strong financial performance in FY25

From March 2024 to March 2025, Eternal's revenue shot up by 67%, reaching ₹20,243 crore.

Net profit also climbed from ₹351 crore to ₹527 crore, and earnings per share rose to ₹0.60.

With no debt on the books, Eternal looks financially solid as it expands with Blinkit Foods.