Shares of Eternal jump 2% on Blinkit Foods subsidiary incorporation
Eternal's shares jumped 2% to ₹331.15 on Thursday morning, weeks after the company announced the incorporation of Blinkit Foods Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary.
This boost continues a trend of strong growth for Eternal and signals investors are feeling good about where things are headed.
Strong financial performance in FY25
From March 2024 to March 2025, Eternal's revenue shot up by 67%, reaching ₹20,243 crore.
Net profit also climbed from ₹351 crore to ₹527 crore, and earnings per share rose to ₹0.60.
With no debt on the books, Eternal looks financially solid as it expands with Blinkit Foods.