Why Hindustan Zinc's stock is up despite falling profits

Annual revenue on the rise

Even with profits dipping this quarter—from ₹3,003 crore in March to ₹2,234 crore in June—investors are staying optimistic.

That's because if you look at the bigger picture, Hindustan Zinc's annual revenue has grown steadily over the past few years, rising from ₹22,629 crore in 2021 to ₹34,083 crore in 2025.