Why Hindustan Zinc's stock is up despite falling profits
Hindustan Zinc's stock rose 2.08% to ₹441.85, with trading observed at 10:24am despite the company's latest quarterly profits actually falling.
The company is part of the Nifty Midcap 150 and has experienced some ups and downs in earnings.
Annual revenue on the rise
Even with profits dipping this quarter—from ₹3,003 crore in March to ₹2,234 crore in June—investors are staying optimistic.
That's because if you look at the bigger picture, Hindustan Zinc's annual revenue has grown steadily over the past few years, rising from ₹22,629 crore in 2021 to ₹34,083 crore in 2025.
Interim dividend of ₹10 per share announced
The company just announced a ₹10 per share interim dividend for June 2025 and has a track record of rewarding shareholders with things like stock splits and bonus shares.
So while short-term numbers are down, long-term growth and consistent rewards are keeping the hype alive.