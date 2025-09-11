Next Article
Why Infosys shares fell despite impressive FY25 results
Infosys shares slipped 0.94% to ₹1,518.20 on Thursday, landing among the top losers on the Nifty 50—even though the company posted impressive results.
Their revenue for FY25 climbed to ₹162,990 crore from last year's ₹153,670 crore, and net profit nudged up to ₹26,750 crore.
Stock remains underperformer on the index
Infosys remains financially healthy with zero debt and has been rewarding shareholders through dividends and a proposed buyback.
Still, analysts are feeling bearish—a recent Moneycontrol analysis flagged a negative outlook for the stock.
So even with good numbers and shareholder perks, the bearish sentiment suggests investor confidence may be shaky right now.