Cochin Shipyard shares gain 2% on strong financials

Revenue and net profit for the June quarter

For the June 2025 quarter, revenue dipped to ₹1,068.59 crore from ₹1,757.65 crore in March, but net profit actually rose to ₹187.83 crore compared to last year's ₹174.24 crore for the same quarter.

Over the full year (ending March 2025), revenue jumped to ₹4,819.96 crore and net profit reached ₹827.33 crore—both up from last year.

Plus, recent moves like a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share and a stock split in January 2024 have made the stock more attractive and easier for new investors to access.