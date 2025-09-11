Cochin Shipyard shares gain 2% on strong financials
Cochin Shipyard shares climbed 2.24% to ₹1,680.00 on Thursday, catching a lot of attention from investors.
The company's strong financials have played a big part in this momentum, with both annual revenue and net profit seeing solid growth for the year ending March 2025.
Revenue and net profit for the June quarter
For the June 2025 quarter, revenue dipped to ₹1,068.59 crore from ₹1,757.65 crore in March, but net profit actually rose to ₹187.83 crore compared to last year's ₹174.24 crore for the same quarter.
Over the full year (ending March 2025), revenue jumped to ₹4,819.96 crore and net profit reached ₹827.33 crore—both up from last year.
Plus, recent moves like a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share and a stock split in January 2024 have made the stock more attractive and easier for new investors to access.