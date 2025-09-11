Next Article
Mastercard and Oracle launch virtual B2B payment solution in Australia
Mastercard and Oracle have expanded their partnership to launch a virtual card payment system in Australia, with Westpac as the first bank on board.
Now, businesses can pay each other straight from their Oracle ERP—no extra setup needed.
Everything's automated, secure, and easy to track.
The tech runs inside Oracle's cloud platform
The tech runs inside Oracle's cloud platform using Mastercard's virtual cards.
That means payments get processed faster, manual errors drop, and finance teams get real-time updates plus better fraud protection—all in one place.
This solution makes B2B payments quicker, clearer, and easier to manage
No more clunky payment processes or complicated setups for companies and government agencies.
This solution makes B2B payments quicker, clearer, and way easier to manage within the familiar Oracle environment.