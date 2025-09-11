Next Article
Musk narrowly beats Ellison to top spot of richest person
For a hot minute, Oracle's Larry Ellison overtook Elon Musk as the world's richest person.
This happened after Oracle's stock skyrocketed thanks to strong earnings and big plans for AI infrastructure—including a massive $300 billion deal with OpenAI starting in 2027.
But by the end of the trading day, Musk was back on top.
Ellison's net worth jumped to $383.2 billion as Oracle shares surged up to 43%, pushing the company into the S&P 500's top 10 and adding $244 billion in market value.
Still, it didn't last—Musk's huge stakes in Tesla and SpaceX helped him reclaim his lead with $384.2 billion by market close.
So while Ellison enjoyed a brief moment at #1, Musk's diverse investments kept him ahead of the pack.