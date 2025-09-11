SpiceJet secures $89.5 million lifeline from Carlyle Aviation Partners

Deal details and market reaction

Carlyle is providing $79.6 million in cash for essential upkeep and another $9.9 million in maintenance credits, plus helping restructure over $120 million in lease liabilities.

There's also a path for promoters to buy back shares after a lock-in period.

Investors seem happy too—after the news broke, SpiceJet's stock jumped nearly 4%, showing renewed confidence in the airline's future.