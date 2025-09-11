Next Article
SpiceJet secures $89.5 million lifeline from Carlyle Aviation Partners
SpiceJet recently landed a major $89.5 million boost from Carlyle Aviation Partners to help keep its planes flying and finances stable.
The deal, announced on Thursday, gives the airline fresh funds for aircraft maintenance and lets it restructure big lease debts by issuing $50 million in equity—giving SpiceJet some much-needed breathing room.
Deal details and market reaction
Carlyle is providing $79.6 million in cash for essential upkeep and another $9.9 million in maintenance credits, plus helping restructure over $120 million in lease liabilities.
There's also a path for promoters to buy back shares after a lock-in period.
Investors seem happy too—after the news broke, SpiceJet's stock jumped nearly 4%, showing renewed confidence in the airline's future.