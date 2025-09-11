Gold prices in India today: Check rates and trends

When economies get shaky or interest rates drop, gold gets extra attention as a safe place for your money. With US inflation expected at 2.9% in August and a Fed rate cut likely next week, gold becomes more attractive since you're not missing out on big returns elsewhere.

Central banks are buying gold

Even as global jewelry demand dips, India's love for gold isn't fading—local buying stays strong due to ongoing economic and geopolitical worries.

Plus, central banks have snapped up 166 tons so far in 2025 and global gold ETFs saw over 400 tons of inflows early this year.

All this shows investors still see gold as a solid hedge against uncertainty.