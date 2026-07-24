India's SSE allows companies up to 10% CSR spending
India's Social Stock Exchange (SSE), which operates under SEBI, is a new way for social organizations to get funding: think of it as a stock market, but for good causes instead of profits.
Here, people and companies invest in projects that make a real difference, not just money.
Now, companies can use up to 10% of their required CSR spending on SSE-listed initiatives.
SSE ZCZP donations require audits
Nonprofits can raise money on the SSE through Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments, basically donations with no financial returns.
To keep things legitimate, strict audits and detailed reports are required.
Experts say these changes could mean more support for social causes and better tracking of real-world impact, making giving back easier and more transparent for everyone.