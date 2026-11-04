India's startups reach 51 firms valued above $500 million
Business
India's startup scene is on fire this year: 51 companies are now valued at over $500 million, up from 47 last year.
Together, they're worth $34.1 billion and employ over 60,000 people, with revenues jumping by 50% to ₹33,233 crore.
Bengaluru leads with 17 startups
Bengaluru leads with the most startups (17), followed by NCR and Mumbai.
fintech is the hottest sector with 13 big players, while cleantech and health care are also gaining ground.
Notably, six startups have women founders, a sign that diversity in India's startup world is growing stronger.