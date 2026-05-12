India's sub-$100 phone shipments plunge 59% after memory cost rise

India mid and premium segments expand

With fewer cheap options around, buyers are being nudged toward mid-range and premium models: phones between $100 and $200 grew by 10%, and those in the $400 to $600 range jumped by nearly one-third.

Vivo and Samsung led the pack, while OPPO was the fastest climber.

Offline retail stores grabbed a big chunk of sales (62%), as online channels lost ground.

But heads up: IDC warns that prices could go up even more soon due to memory shortages and rupee drops, so affordable phones might get even scarcer.