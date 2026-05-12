India's Supreme Court will hear IEX challenge on market coupling

IEX objects CERC defends market coupling

IEX says this new system puts its more than 95% market share at risk and is not fair.

Their lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, compared it to "Can you merge NSE and BSE together? If you pool all of them together, I will lose edge.", arguing it kills competition and hurts their edge.

CERC, on the other hand, sees market coupling as a mechanism that combines buy and sell orders from every exchange to set one single price.

Implementation was scheduled to begin in January 2026.