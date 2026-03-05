India's tea exports at risk due to tensions in Iran Business Mar 05, 2026

Right now, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are putting about 45-50% of India's tea exports at risk.

Shailja Mehta, who heads the Tea Association of India, says this is a big deal since most of our tea headed to West Asia—places like Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—goes through this route.

In 2025 alone, India exported 280 million kg, of which about 41% passed through the strait.