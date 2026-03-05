India's tea exports at risk due to tensions in Iran
Right now, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are putting about 45-50% of India's tea exports at risk.
Shailja Mehta, who heads the Tea Association of India, says this is a big deal since most of our tea headed to West Asia—places like Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—goes through this route.
In 2025 alone, India exported 280 million kg, of which about 41% passed through the strait.
With recent attacks and shipping disruptions in the region, ships could be forced to take much longer routes around Africa.
That means higher costs for fuel and insurance—and big delays.
Exporters are worried especially for orthodox teas and fear that rerouting through Central Asia isn't a quick fix.
