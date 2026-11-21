India's tech ministry unveils BoM rules for Make in India
India's tech ministry just rolled out new rules for how much of a computer or server needs to be made locally to count as Make in India.
Announced today, these changes use a Bill of Materials (BoM) approach: basically, they will look more closely at what is actually built here, not just assembled.
It is all part of the ongoing push to support local manufacturing.
Ministry credits local assembly and R&D
Now, companies can claim credit for things like assembling motherboards and sourcing circuit boards from within India, not just putting parts together.
The new norms also reward homegrown R and D, product design, and owning intellectual property.
The idea is to move beyond basic assembly and help Indian tech brands innovate more, making the country stronger and more competitive in global IT hardware.