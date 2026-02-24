India's tech sector on track to hit $315 billion in revenue
India's tech industry is on track to hit $315 billion in revenue for FY26, growing 6.1% thanks to AI-driven services and global capability centers.
Even after IT stocks took a $44 billion hit earlier this month, big names like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech are seeing fresh demand for their services as companies keep investing in tech.
Nasscom sees momentum behind India's digital growth story
The sector added 135,000 new jobs this year—bringing the total workforce to nearly 6 million.
Nasscom's president Rajesh Nambiar pointed out that there was less campus hiring.
Separately, Nasscom said $10-12 billion of overall revenues for the sector come from the "new-age tech solutions."
So while things aren't perfect, there's still real momentum behind India's digital growth story.