India's tech sector on track to hit $315 billion in revenue

Nasscom sees momentum behind India's digital growth story

The sector added 135,000 new jobs this year—bringing the total workforce to nearly 6 million.

Nasscom's president Rajesh Nambiar pointed out that there was less campus hiring.

Separately, Nasscom said $10-12 billion of overall revenues for the sector come from the "new-age tech solutions."

So while things aren't perfect, there's still real momentum behind India's digital growth story.