India's tech sector revenue to touch $315 billion in FY26
India's tech sector is on track to hit a massive $315 billion in revenue by FY26, even with global economic uncertainty and fewer campus hires.
The industry added about 130,000 new jobs (1.3 lakh), bringing the total workforce close to 6 million.
AI and new-age solutions driving growth
AI-powered services and global capability centers are leading this growth, while new-age tech solutions are estimated to account for about $10-12 billion of overall sector revenues.
The slight bump in growth rate coincides with reduced campus hiring and an emphasis on reskilling, rather than a clear increase in opportunities for fresh graduates.
With a workforce now at 5.95 million and job numbers rising for another year, it's clear this industry isn't slowing down anytime soon.