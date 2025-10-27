India's tech sector sees 33% rise in Q3 investments

India's tech scene saw a big jump in investment this past quarter, with 80 deals totaling $1.48 billion—a 33% rise from Q2, says Grant Thornton Bharat. The real game-changer? More high-value deals over $50 million, which shot up both in value and number.

Domestic M&A activity picks up, driven by AI and SaaS Domestic mergers and acquisitions hit their highest since early 2022, fueled by interest in AI, SaaS, and automation.

Standout deals included Altimetriks snapping up SLK Software and Brilyant IT Solutions acquiring Sugansa Solutions.

KPIT Technologies also made moves abroad by investing in Swiss firm N-Dream AG.

VC funding skyrockets to $584 million Private equity and venture capital activity soared to $584 million across 50 deals—up a massive 172% from last quarter.

Fractal Analytics led the pack with $172 million raised, followed by Gupshup ($60 million), MoEngage, and Whatfix ($17 million each).

But startup PE funding did drop to $63 million this quarter; notable rounds included Kluisz AI ($9.6 million) and Presolv360 ($4.7 million).