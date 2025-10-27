Fractal Analytics files for ₹4,900 crore IPO

Started by IIM Ahmedabad grads back in 2000, Fractal helps Fortune 500 companies make smarter decisions using AI-driven analytics. They work with big names across finance, healthcare, and retail. The company hit unicorn status in 2022. Group Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Velamakanni and CEO Pranay Agrawal—each holding about 10%—aren't selling their shares this time.

Financials and market context

Fractal's revenue jumped from ₹1,985 crore in FY23 to ₹2,765 crore in FY25—a solid 26% yearly growth.

Most of their business comes from overseas (mainly the US), which means global trends really matter for them.

They're joining a record-breaking year for Indian IPOs but will have to navigate tough competition and fast-changing tech to stand out.