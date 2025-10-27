Japan launches fully backed stablecoin pegged to yen Business Oct 27, 2025

Japan just rolled out its first fully licensed stablecoin—JPYC. It's pegged 1:1 with the yen and backed by government bonds and bank deposits, all under the watch of Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA).

You can buy or swap JPYC for yen on the JPYC EX platform.

The company is aiming big: they want to issue up to ¥10 trillion (about ₹5.75 lakh crore) worth of tokens within three years to make business payments faster and cheaper.