Japan launches fully backed stablecoin pegged to yen
Japan just rolled out its first fully licensed stablecoin—JPYC. It's pegged 1:1 with the yen and backed by government bonds and bank deposits, all under the watch of Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA).
You can buy or swap JPYC for yen on the JPYC EX platform.
The company is aiming big: they want to issue up to ¥10 trillion (about ₹5.75 lakh crore) worth of tokens within three years to make business payments faster and cheaper.
What does this mean for blockchain in Japan?
JPYC EX follows strict FSA rules, including tough identity checks to prevent money laundering—so your digital yen stays secure.
This launch comes as Japan gets more comfortable with digital assets; even major banks like Mitsubishi UFJ are working on their own stablecoins.
With these new rules in place, expect even more growth in blockchain finance across Japan.