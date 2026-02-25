India's tech sector to reach $315B in FY26: NASSCOM
India's tech industry is on track to hit $315 billion in revenue by FY26, growing 6.1% from FY25 (2025), according to NASSCOM.
The boost comes as companies double down on AI and productivity—even with global uncertainty in the mix.
Most of the money will come from IT services, BPM, ER&D, software products, and hardware sales. Exports are also getting a lift.
AI upskilling on the rise
The sector isn't just about big numbers—jobs are going up too. By FY26, employment in IT is expected to rise.
More people have been upskilling in AI roles like generative AI or data analytics engineering.
ER&D services and global capability centers are significant contributors, with AI revenues estimated at $10-$12 billion in FY26—a sign that tech careers here are only getting more future-ready.