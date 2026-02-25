India's tech sector to reach $315B in FY26: NASSCOM

AI upskilling on the rise

The sector isn't just about big numbers—jobs are going up too. By FY26, employment in IT is expected to rise.

More people have been upskilling in AI roles like generative AI or data analytics engineering.

ER&D services and global capability centers are significant contributors, with AI revenues estimated at $10-$12 billion in FY26—a sign that tech careers here are only getting more future-ready.