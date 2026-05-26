India's Textile Ministry invests ₹1,000cr for 44,500t raw silk FY27
Business
India's Textile Ministry is investing ₹1,000 crore to level up silk production and exports.
The aim? To rely less on imported raw silk and hit 44,500 tons of raw silk output by FY27.
This move is set to help nearly 10 million farmers, reelers, and weavers across the country.
Textile Ministry plan revamps silk chain
The plan covers everything from silkworm seeds to branding, basically making the whole process smarter and more efficient.
Karnataka leads in silk production right now. India's exports have jumped 34% since FY2022, while imports are dropping, showing local capacity is improving.
The government sees this sector as a big opportunity for jobs and wants India to compete globally with giants like China.