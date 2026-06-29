India's top accounting firms expand leadership with new technology promotions
Business
India's top accounting firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG, are shaking up their leadership as tech takes center stage.
Deloitte, PwC, and EY now each have over 1,000 leaders after a wave of promotions (PwC added 101; Deloitte added 108), reflecting how much digital skills matter these days.
KPMG India to add 85-90 leaders
KPMG is also planning to bump up about 85 to 90 new leaders soon.
Across the board, these promotions are all about meeting the huge demand for AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity expertise.
Now, profit shares are tied more closely to performance in tech-driven projects than ever before, showing just how much the industry is evolving.