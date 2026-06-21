India's top finance committee to review 2025-26 economy with RBI
Business
India's top finance committee is kicking off a deep dive into the country's economy for 2025-26, thanks to global shake-ups like trade issues and geopolitical tensions.
They're teaming up with the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and experts to figure out what's happening with growth, inflation, jobs, and investments, and how outside challenges might impact us.
India grew 7.7%, RBI projects 6.6%
The numbers were strong in 2025-26: India grew by 7.7%, including a big jump in early 2026.
But the RBI thinks things will cool down in 2026-27, projecting just 6.6% growth, mostly because conflicts in West Asia are making oil and fertilizer pricier.