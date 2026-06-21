India's top finance committee to review 2025-26 economy with RBI Business Jun 21, 2026

India's top finance committee is kicking off a deep dive into the country's economy for 2025-26, thanks to global shake-ups like trade issues and geopolitical tensions.

They're teaming up with the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and experts to figure out what's happening with growth, inflation, jobs, and investments, and how outside challenges might impact us.