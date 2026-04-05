India's top firms lose ₹64,734.46 cr as markets slip

TCS rises over ₹22,000 cr

ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance also felt the pinch, dropping over ₹12,800 crore and ₹11,100 crore each.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI were not spared either.

But it was not all bad news—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) actually gained over ₹22,000 crore in value.

Reliance Industries stayed on top as India's most valuable company.

The ups and downs came as foreign investors pulled money out and inflation worries kept things unpredictable, even after a short-lived midweek bounce when global tensions eased a bit.