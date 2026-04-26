India's top IT firms pivot to AI amid economic uncertainty
India's biggest IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, just closed out FY2026 in the middle of some big changes.
With global uncertainties and economic bumps, these firms are rapidly shifting to AI-powered services.
While old-school IT work is shrinking thanks to smarter tech, there's a fresh wave of demand for AI-focused projects.
India IT profits mixed AI outlook
TCS and Infosys are seeing signs of recovery from economic slowdowns, but HCLTech and Wipro still feel the pressure.
Experts think traditional service revenues could dip 2% to 3% each year as AI gets bigger (Indian IT services could see an incremental AI-led TAM of $300 billion to $400 billion by 2030).
TCS posted a 12% jump in Q4 profit; Infosys grew nearly 21%, both riding the AI wave.
HCLTech's profit dropped a bit despite more revenue from new tech, while Wipro stayed flat but announced a major buyback plan.
Tech Mahindra also saw profits rise.