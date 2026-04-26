India's top IT firms pivot to AI amid economic uncertainty

India IT profits mixed AI outlook

TCS and Infosys are seeing signs of recovery from economic slowdowns, but HCLTech and Wipro still feel the pressure.

Experts think traditional service revenues could dip 2% to 3% each year as AI gets bigger (Indian IT services could see an incremental AI-led TAM of $300 billion to $400 billion by 2030).

TCS posted a 12% jump in Q4 profit; Infosys grew nearly 21%, both riding the AI wave.

HCLTech's profit dropped a bit despite more revenue from new tech, while Wipro stayed flat but announced a major buyback plan.

Tech Mahindra also saw profits rise.