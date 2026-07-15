India's tourism, hospitality to add 3 million jobs by 2028
Business
India's tourism and hospitality industry is gearing up to add 3 million jobs by 2028, says the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC).
The sector's workforce will jump from 11.8 million in 2024 to 14.8 million, thanks to more people traveling within India, better infrastructure, and a bigger appetite for food and stays.
Accommodation and food services dominate hiring
Accommodation and food services will drive most of this growth: almost nine out of every 10 new jobs will be here, with employment rising from 11 million to 13.8 million.
There's demand for all skill levels: about 1.1 million skilled roles (think banquet managers or assistant chefs), another 1.1 million semi-skilled positions, and around 800,000 unskilled jobs.