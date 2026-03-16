India's trade deficit narrows to $27.1 billion in February

Imports fell by 11% compared with last month, mostly because companies were not stocking up on commodities as much, even though demand for things like electronics stayed strong. Exports nudged up to $36.61 billion but were slightly lower than last year at this time.

Services exports jumped compared with last year

Services exports jumped compared with last year, helping shrink the overall trade gap for February.

But looking at the bigger picture, India's total deficit since April is still higher than last year; geopolitical tensions near Iran and potential disruptions to import routes for oil and cooking gas could pose additional risks going forward.

Exporters are already feeling the pinch with pricier shipping and insurance, especially when sending goods like rice to West Asia.