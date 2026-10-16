India's trade deficit narrows to $30.2bn as exports rise 23%
Business
India's trade deficit dropped to $30.2 billion in September 2026, thanks to a big jump in exports, up 23% from last year.
Imports grew too, but at a slower pace, keeping the overall gap smaller than before.
India's electronics exports surge 70%
Electronics exports shot up by 70%, and engineering goods also saw solid growth.
Meanwhile, gold imports took a nosedive, down 81%, mostly because of higher duties.
Even with less gold and fertilizer coming in, India's import bill stayed high due to high electronic imports and higher crude shipments.
Trade with China also kept climbing, making China India's top trading partner.